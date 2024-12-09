How to listen to Bengals vs. Cowboys NFL Week 14 game on the radio
For the second time this season, the Cincinnati Bengals will be featured on Monday Night Football tonight. Back in Week 3, they lost 38-33 to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. This time around, they'll travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in a battle between two teams in the midst of underwhelming campaigns.
The Bengals have struggled with the Cowboys over the years, as they have lost five straight games against the team from Texas. The last time the Bengals bested the Cowboys was back in 2004. 20 years is a long time, and the Bengals will look to put an end to that long losing streak tonight.
If you're a Bengals fan who wants to catch tonight's Week 14 game against the Cowboys on the radio but isn't sure how, you've come to the right place. You can find all of the pertinent listening information below.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Cowboys on the radio
The game between the Bengals and Cowboys is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and it will air nationally on ESPN. People hoping to listen to the game on the radio will have several options. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. You can see the full radio map here.
The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Steelers game center nationwide on desktop, in-market on mobile and on SiriusXM (Ch. 225).
NFL fans can also listen to every out-of-market game on the radio with an NFL+ subscription. NFL+ starts at $6.99 a month and also includes the ability to watch in-market games and primetime games (only on mobile).
Radio announcers for Bengals vs. Cowboys
There will be two announcers for the radio broadcast of the game between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. The two man crew will consist of:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)