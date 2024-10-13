How to listen to Bengals vs. Giants NFL Week 6 game on the radio
The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the New York Giants on Sunday night in a battle between two teams who haven't been great so far, but also aren't yet completely out of the playoff picture in their respective conferences.
After an 0-2 start to the season, the Giants have won two of their last three games, including a 29-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Meanwhile, the Bengals enter the game at 1-4 with their lone victory coming over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
It's early, so neither team is mathematically eliminated from anything, but both teams are in need of a win in order to keep hope alive. The Bengals, specifically, can't afford to fall to 1-5.
if you're a Bengals fan who wants to catch today's important Week 6 game against the Giants on the radio but isn't sure how, you've come to the right place. You'll find all the pertinent listening information below.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Giants on the radio
The game between the Bengals and Giants is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. People hoping to listen to the game on the radio will have several options. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. You can see the full radio map here.
The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Giants game center nationwide on desktop, and in-market on mobile. The broadcast will also air nationally on SiriusXM on channel 226 and Westwood One.
NFL fans can also listen to every out-of-market game on the radio with an NFL+ subscription. NFL+ starts at $6.99 a month and also includes the ability to watch in-market games and primetime games (only on mobile).
Radio announcers for Bengals vs. Giants
There will be two announcers for the radio broadcast of the game between Cincinnati and Baltimore. The two man crew will consist of:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)