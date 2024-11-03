How to listen to Bengals vs. Raiders NFL Week 9 game on the radio
The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders will square off today for the first time since the Wild Card round of the playoffs in January of 2022. The Bengals pulled out a 26-19 victory in the game to claim their first playoff victory since 1990. They then went on to make the third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, but they were ultimately bested by the Los Angeles Rams.
Though they lost the last meeting, the Raiders have had some serious success against Cincinnati, as they lead the all-time series 21-13. Right now though, both teams are struggling, as both are multiple games under .500 heading into the midway point of the season. So, both will be desperate for a win.
If you're a Bengals fan who wants to catch today's important Week 9 game against the Raiders on the radio but isn't sure how, you've come to the right place. You can find all of the pertinent listening information below.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Raiders on the radio
The game between the Bengals and Raiders is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. People hoping to listen to the game on the radio will have several options. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. You can see the full radio map here.
The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Raiders game center nationwide on desktop, and in-market on mobile and on SiriusXM (Ch. 229).
NFL fans can also listen to every out-of-market game on the radio with an NFL+ subscription. NFL+ starts at $6.99 a month and also includes the ability to watch in-market games and primetime games (only on mobile).
Radio announcers for Bengals vs. Raiders
There will be two announcers for the radio broadcast of the game between Cincinnati and Las Vegas. The two man crew will consist of:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)