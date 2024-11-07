How to listen to Bengals vs. Ravens NFL Week 10 game on the radio
Tonight, the Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) and Baltimore Ravens (6-3) will square off for the second time this season. The Ravens bested the Bengals 41-38 in overtime back in Week 5, so Cincinnati will be seeking some revenge this time around. Will they get it? We'll have to wait and see.
The Bengals are coming off of an impressive 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Ravens also hung 41 points on the Denver Broncos in their Week 9 victory. Both played on Sunday, so both will be dealing with the same quick turnaround.
Both teams will also look slightly different than they did last time they played, as the Ravens added wide receiver Diontae Johnson via trade late last month, while the Bengals just traded for running back Khalil Herbert on deadline day.
With both teams fighting for positioning in the AFC North and the larger playoff picture, the game should be an exciting one. If you're a Bengals fan who wants to catch tonight's important Week 10 game against the Ravens on the radio but isn't sure how, you've come to the right place. You can find all of the pertinent listening information below.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Ravens on the radio
The game between the Bengals and Ravens is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. People hoping to listen to the game on the radio will have several options. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. You can see the full radio map here.
The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Ravens game center nationwide on desktop, and in-market on mobile and on SiriusXM.
NFL fans can also listen to every out-of-market game on the radio with an NFL+ subscription.NFL+ starts at $6.99 a month and also includes the ability to watch in-market games and primetime games (only on mobile).
Radio announcers for Bengals vs. Ravens
There will be two announcers for the radio broadcast of the game between Cincinnati and Baltimore. The two man crew will consist of:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)