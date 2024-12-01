How to listen to Bengals vs. Steelers NFL Week 13 game on the radio
After a week off following their 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, the Cincinnati Bengals return to action today against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The game between the teams is the first of two on the season, as the Bengals will also travel to Pittsburgh in Week 18 for the final game of the regular season.
The Bengals desperately need a win today in order to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, as they can basically be written off with a loss. Meanwhile, the Steelers will be eager to get back to their winning ways after losing to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football last weekend.
If you're a Bengals fan who wants to catch today's important Week 13 game against the Steelers on the radio but isn't sure how, you've come to the right place. You can find all of the pertinent listening information below.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Steelers on the radio
The game between the Bengals and Steelers is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. People hoping to listen to the game on the radio will have several options. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. You can see the full radio map here.
The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Steelers game center nationwide on desktop, in-market on mobile and on SiriusXM (Ch. 226).
NFL fans can also listen to every out-of-market game on the radio with an NFL+ subscription. NFL+ starts at $6.99 a month and also includes the ability to watch in-market games and primetime games (only on mobile).
Radio announcers for Bengals vs. Steelers
There will be two announcers for the radio broadcast of the game between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. The two man crew will consist of:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)