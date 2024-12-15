How to listen to Bengals vs. Titans NFL Week 15 game on the radio
Fresh off of a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals are back in action today in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans. While the Titans are already eliminated from the playoff picture in the AFC, the Bengals are still alive, albeit barely, so the game is a must-win for the orange-and-black.
The two teams met early last season, and the Titans walked away with a commanding 27-3 victory, so the Bengals should be seeking some revenge in this one.
If you're a Bengals fan who wants to catch today's Week 15 game against the Titans on the radio but isn't sure how, you've come to the right place. You can find all of the pertinent listening information below.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Titans on the radio
The game between the Bengals and Titans is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and it will air on television on FOX. People hoping to listen to the game on the radio will have several options. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. You can see the full radio map here.
The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Titans game center nationwide on desktop, in-market on mobile and on SiriusXM (Ch. 386).
NFL fans can also listen to every out-of-market game on the radio with an NFL+ subscription. NFL+ starts at $6.99 a month and also includes the ability to watch in-market games and primetime games (only on mobile).
Radio announcers for Bengals vs. Titans
There will be two announcers for the radio broadcast of the game between Cincinnati and Tennessee. The two man crew will consist of:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)