How to watch Bengals vs. Broncos in NFL Week 17 with and without cable

It all comes down to this. The biggest game of the season for Cincinnati. The Bengals are still alive in the 2024 NFL playoff picture, and to remain alive, they need to best the Broncos in Week 17. In order to officially secure a playoff spot, the Bengals need to win their final two games -- including the game against Denver -- and they need the Broncos to lose their last two. So, the matchup between the two teams is paramount.

In other words, this will be a game you won't want to miss. Below you'll find all of the pertinent viewing information for the Week 17 matchup between Cincinnati and Denver.

Bengals vs. Broncos game details

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Location: Paycor Stadium

Kickoff time: 4:30 p.m. ET

These two teams last played against each other in December of 2021. The Bengals pulled out a 15-10 victory in that contest, but Denver leads the all-time series between the teams, 22-11.

How to watch Bengals vs. Broncos on cable

The matchup between the Bengals and Broncos will air on nationally on NFL Network and on FOX19 in the Bengals' home region. It's worth emphasizing that the game is set for Saturday afternoon, and not the usual Sunday. Broadcasters for the game are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter).

Streaming information for Bengals vs. Broncos

There are several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Denver. For those in market, the game can be streamed on NFL+ (mobile only). Those out of market can catch the game on NFL Sunday Ticket. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.

