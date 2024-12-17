How to watch Bengals vs. Browns in NFL Week 16 with and without cable

The Cincinnati Bengals will look to extend their winning streak to three when they host the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Week 16. While the Browns are already eliminated from playoff contention, the Bengals are still alive, albeit barely, and they'll need another win to remain that way.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the two division rivals, as the Bengals bested the Browns, 21-14, back in Week 7. They'll be looking for a repeat performance this time around. The Bengals only have three regular season games remaining this season, so Cincinnati fans won't want to miss any of them.

Below you'll find all of the pertinent viewing information for the Week 16 matchup between Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Bengals vs. Browns game details

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22

Location: Paycor Stadium

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET

How to watch Bengals vs. Browns on cable

The matchup between the Bengals and Browns will air on CBS. It's worth noting that the game was originally scheduled to air on FOX, but it was recently switched to CBS for scheduling purposes. So, make sure you're looking for the correct channel on your television sets. The kickoff time of the contest remains unchanged.

In the Bengals' home region the game will be carried by WKRC (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT (Ch. 27) in Lexington, per the Bengals website. Broadcasters for the game are Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter).

Streaming information for Bengals vs. Browns

There are several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Cleveland. For those in market, the game can be streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+ (mobile only). Those out of market can catch the game on NFL Sunday Ticket. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.

