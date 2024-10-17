How to watch Bengals vs. Browns in NFL Week 7 with and without cable
With six weeks of action now in the rearview mirror, we're starting to reach the real meat of the 2024 NFL season. Teams are starting to show their true colors, and the next few weeks will go a long way towards determining what the playoff picture is ultimately going to look like.
When it comes to the Bengals, we're still trying to figure out exactly what the team is made out of. They have a potent offense, that's pretty clear, and they have a susceptible defense -- also obvious. They've played decently against some good competition like the Chiefs, Ravens and Commanders, but they're just 2-4 on the season.
Fresh off of a win over the New York Giants, the Bengals will be looking to string together their first two-game win streak of the season against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. The Browns have had their own struggles as they sit just 1-5 on the current camopaign. Regardless of record, it's a game between division rivals, so it should be a competitive one.
Below you'll find all of the pertinent viewing information for the Week 7 matchup between Ohio's two teams.
Bengals vs. Browns game details
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: Huntington Bank Field
- Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Since they're in the same division, the Bengals and Browns play against each other twice every year. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams during the 2024 season, with the second one coming in December. The teams split their two meetings last season, with the Browns winning the first one in September and Cincinnati taking the victory in the second contest in January.
How to watch Bengals vs. Browns on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Browns will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT (Ch. 27) in Lexington, per the Bengals website. Broadcasters for the game are Spero Didas (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and Melissa Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter).
Streaming information for Bengals vs. Browns
There are several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Cleveland. For those in-market, the game can be streamed on Paramount+, as well as NFL+ (mobile only). The game can be streamed out-of-market on NFL Sunday Ticket. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.