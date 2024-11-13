How to watch Bengals vs. Chargers in NFL Week 11 with and without cable
After a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to bounce back in their second straight primetime game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Cincinnati's playoff hopes hinge largely on the outcome of the contest, so the Bengals should be extremely motivated heading into the matchup. The Chargers are also fighting for playoff positioning, so they should be equally motivated to pull out a win.
Fans of both franchises will want to tune in. Below you'll find all of the pertinent viewing information for the Week 11 matchup between Cincinnati and Los Angeles.
Bengals vs. Chargers game details
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 17
- Location: SoFi Stadium
- Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET
The Bengals and Chargers last played against each other in December of 2021. Los Angeles pulled out a 41-22 victory in that game. In all, the Chargers have won three straight over the Bengals, who haven't bested the Chargers since the 2015 season. Cincinnati will look to snap that streak on Sunday night.
How to watch Bengals vs. Chargers on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Chargers will air on NBC. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WLWT-TV (Ch. 5) in Cincinnati, WDTN-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WLEX-TV (Ch. 2) in Lexington, per the Bengals website. Broadcasters for the game are Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAuley (rules analyst).
Streaming information for Bengals vs. Chargers
There are several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Los Angeles. For those in-market, the game can be streamed on Peacock, as well as NFL+ (mobile only). Peacock is also the only steaming option for those out-of-market. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.