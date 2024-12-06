How to watch Bengals vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 14 with and without cable
The Cincinnati Bengals will be back on national television in Week 14 as they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. It will be a battle between two teams in the midst of disappointing campaigns, as both teams are well outside of the playoff picture in their respective conferences.
It will be Cincinnati's second appearance on Monday Night Football this season, as they also lost to the Washington Commanders, 38-33, on Monday night back in Week 3. Fans in Cincinnati are hoping that the outcome will be slightly different this time around.
Even without major playoff implications on the line, there's still plenty for both teams to play for, as both will want to put on a good performance for the national audience. Below you'll find all of the pertinent viewing information for the Week 13 matchup between Cincinnati and Dallas.
Bengals vs. Cowboys game details
- Date: Monday, Dec. 9
- Location: AT&T Stadium
- Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET
The Bengals and Cowboys don't play each other too often. They last played against each other in October of 2022. The Cowboys walked away with a 20-17 victory in that game. In fact, the Cowboys have bested the Bengals in five straight games. Cincinnati hasn't pulled out a victory over Dallas since 2004. Dallas also leads the all-time series between the teams 10-4.
How to watch Bengals vs. Cowboys on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Cowboys will air nationally on ESPN and ABC on Monday night. Broadcasters for the game are Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) and Russell Yurk (rules analyst).
Streaming information for Bengals vs. Cowboys
There are a couple of streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Dallas. For those in-market, the game can be streamed on ESPN+ (any device), as well as NFL+ (mobile only). The game can also be streamed out-of-market on ESPN+. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.
Simpsons alt-cast information
For the game between Cincinnati and Dallas, an alternative The Simpsons-themed telecast will be available. What exactly that entails remains to be seen, but you can find additional information regarding that specific broadcast here. The Simpsons alt-cast will be available to stream on Disney+ and ESPN+, and, on mobile, with NFL+.