How to watch Bengals vs. Giants in NFL Week 6 with and without cable
The Cincinnati Bengals will face their second NFC East opponent of the season in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants. The first game against an NFC East opponent didn't go so well for Cincinnati, as they lost 38-33 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 3. Perhaps this one will turn out differently.
The Bengals desperately need a win after dropping four out of their first five games. Another loss would virtually eliminate them from the playoff picture in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Giants (2-3) are fresh off of a 29-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. They'll be hungry for a second straight W.
This game will mark Joe Burrow's first career game against the Giants -- the only remaining team he hasn't played against (other than the Bengals, obviously). Burrow has never beaten a team from the NFC East, and has a 0-3-1 career record against the division.
Below you'll find all of the pertinent viewing information for the Sunday night showdown between Cincinnati and New York.
Bengals vs. Giants game details
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Location: MetLife Stadium
- Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET
The Bengals and Giants last played against each other in November of 2020. New York pulled out a 19-17 victory in that game. The teams have played against each other 11 times total, and the Bengals hold a 6-5 edge in the series.
How to watch Bengals vs. Giants on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Giants will air on NBC. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WLWT-TV (Ch. 5) in Cincinnati, WDTN-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WLEX-TV (Ch. 2) in Lexington, per the Bengals website. Broadcasters for the game are Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter).
Streaming information for Bengals vs. Giants
There are several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and New York. For those in-market, the game can be streamed on Peacock, as well as NFL+ (mobile only). Peacock is also the only steaming option for those out-of-market. International viewers will have to useGame Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.