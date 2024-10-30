How to watch Bengals vs. Raiders in NFL Week 9 with and without cable
After being thrashed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. It will be the fifth home game of the season for the Bengals, and so far they're winless in front of the fans in Cincinnati. That will obviously have to change if they hope to turn things around and make a late playoff push, and the game against the Raiders is a good place to start.
Below you'll find all of the pertinent viewing information for the Week 9 matchup between Cincinnati and Las Vegas.
Bengals vs. Raiders game details
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 3
- Location: Paycor Stadium
- Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Last time these two teams squared off against each other was in the Wild Card round of the playoffs in January of 2022. The Bengals pulled out a 26-19 victory in the game to claim their first playoff victory since 1990. Overall though, the Raiders have had solid success against the Bengals, as they lead the all-time series 21-13.
How to watch Bengals vs. Raiders on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Raiders will air on Fox. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WXIX-TV (Ch. 19) in Cincinnati, WGRT-TV (Ch. 45) in Dayton and WDKY-TV (Ch. 56) in Lexington, per the Bengals website. Broadcasters for the game are Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter).
Streaming information for Bengals vs. Raiders
There are also several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Las Vegas. For those in-market, the game can be streamed on the Fox Sports App, as well as NFL+(mobile only). The game can be streamed out-of-market on NFL Sunday Ticket. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.