How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens in NFL Week 10 with and without cable
The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out their best win of the season with a 41-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. But, they didn't have long to celebrate, as they immediately had to start to prepare for a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.
The game between the Bengals and Ravens will be the second of the season, as the Ravens bested the Bengals 41-38 back in Week 5. The Bengals have won three out of four games since then, and they'll be looking to get some revenge against the Ravens this time around.
The Bengals will be without a couple of key contributors for the contest. Rookie tight end Erick All Jr. will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, while running back Zack Moss is out indefinitely with a neck injury. Cincinnati will have to try to overcome those absences, as the game is another important one for the Bengals.
Below you'll find all of the pertinent viewing information for the Week 10 matchup between Cincinnati and Baltimore.
Bengals vs. Ravens game details
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 7
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium
- Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET
How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Ravens will air nationally on Amazon Prime Video. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video. if not, you can sign up here.
The game was also air on on WCPO (ABC) in Cincinnati, per the Bengals website. Broadcasters for the game are Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter).
Streaming information for Bengals vs. Ravens
The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States. International viewers can use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.