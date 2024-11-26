How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers in NFL Week 13 with and without cable
Fresh off of their bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals will get back to action against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season. The game is obviously an important one if the Bengals want to keep their playoff hopes alive, as they'll basically be eliminated from the contender conversation with a loss.
The importance of the game isn't lost on the players in Cincinnati's locker room, and veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt promised a victory in the contest. Hopefully, the Bengals will be able to turn his promise into reality.
One thing is for sure: This is going to be a game that Bengals fans aren't going to want to miss, and we're here to help. Below you'll find all of the pertinent viewing information for the Week 13 matchup between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
Bengals vs. Steelers game details
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 1
- Location: Paycor Stadium
- Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET
The Steelers won both meetings with the Bengals during the 2023 season, so it's safe to say that Cincinnati will be looking for some revenge this time around against a team that they're very familiar with. The meeting between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will be the first of two between the two rivals this season, as they'll also meet again in Pittsburgh in Week 18.
How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Chargers will air on CBS. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT (Ch. 27) in Lexington, per the Bengals website. Broadcasters for the game are Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).
Streaming information for Bengals vs. Steelers
There are several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. For those in market, the game can be streamed on Paramount+, as well NFL+ (mobile only). Those out of market can catch the game on NFL Sunday Ticket. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.