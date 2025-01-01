How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers in NFL Week 18 with and without cable

It's been a long ride, but the 2024 regular season comes to an end for the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night in Pittsburgh. It remains to be seen whether or not the Bengals will qualify for postseason play, but they need a win over the Steelers if they want a shot. Pittsburgh has already clinched a playoff spot, but still has positioning to play for.

The league scheduled the game between the two long-time rivals for primetime on Saturday night, which is fitting for a game of this magnitude. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, the Steelers aren't expected to rest their starters, despite the fact that the Baltimore Ravens could win the division in the game prior.

We hope this isn't the case, but there's a chance that this could be Cincinnati's last game of the season, so it will be one that Bengals fans absolutely won't want to miss. Below you'll find all of the pertinent viewing information for the Week 18 matchup between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Bengals vs. Steelers game details

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025

Location: Acrisure Stadium

Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. ET

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. Pittsburgh pulled out a 44-38 victory over Cincinnati back in Week 12. Joe Burrow threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns in that game, while Russell Wilson also threw three touchdowns to go along with 414 yards.

How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers on cable

The matchup between the Bengals and Steelers will air on nationally on ABC and ESPN. Broadcasters for the game are Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).

Streaming information for Bengals vs. Steelers

There are a couple of streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. It can be streamed through ESPN+ (subscription required), or with a subscription to FuboTV. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.

