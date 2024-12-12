How to watch Bengals vs. Titans in NFL Week 15 with and without cable
After defeating the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to secure their second straight victory when they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Sunday afternoon. The Titans are already eliminated from the playoff picture in the AFC, while the Bengals are hanging on for dear life.
In order to possibly qualify for postseason play, the Bengals need to win out, and they'll need some serious outside help, too. That makes the matchup with the Titans a must-win for Cincinnati, and a must-watch for Bengals fans. Below you'll find all of the pertinent viewing information for the Week 15 matchup between Cincinnati and Tennessee.
Bengals vs. Titans game details
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Location: Nissan Stadium
- Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. ET
It hasn't been too long since the Bengals and Titans played against each other, as the two teams met in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The Titans walked away with a convincing 27-3 victory in that game, so the Bengals should be hungry for some revenge.
How to watch Bengals vs. Titans on cable
The matchup between the Bengals and Titans will air on FOX. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WXIX-TV (Ch. 19) in Cincinnati, WGRT-TV (Ch. 45) in Dayton and WDKY-TV (Ch. 56) in Lexington, per the Bengals website. Broadcasters for the game are Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter).
Streaming information for Bengals vs. Titans
There are several streaming options for the contest between Cincinnati and Tennessee. For those in market, the game can be streamed on the Fox Sports App (any device) and NFL+ (mobile only). Those out of market can catch the game on NFL Sunday Ticket. International viewers will have to use Game Pass International, which offers all preseason and regular season games live to fans outside of the U.S., Canada, and China.