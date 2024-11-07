Is Tee Higgins playing tonight? Final status for Bengals star WR vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals have been plagued by injury issues all season, and unfortunately that trend will continue on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, as the Bengals will be without star wide receiver Tee Higgins for the third consecutive game.
Tee Higgins ruled out for Week 10 game matchup with Ravens
Higgins suffered a quad injury in practice prior to the team's Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The issue is still lingering and now it will cost him a third straight game. In all, the game against Baltimore will be Higgins fifth missed game of the season, as he was also sidelined for the first two weeks with a hamstring injury. The Bengals have had a tough time winning without Higgins, as they're just 1-3 in the games that he's missed so far.
The fact that Higgins won't be out on the field against Baltimore isn't a huge surprise, as he was listed as a "DNP" on Cincinnati's injury report throughout the week, and he was designated as "doubtful."
When he's been out on the field, Higgins has been a difference-maker for Cincinnati this season. He has 29 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He's also generated 21 first downs, which is second on the team behind only Ja'Marr Chase.
In Higgins' absence, the Bengals will need other pass-catchers like Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin and Jermaine Burton to step up. Also, look for tight end Mike Gesicki to be on the receiving end of a lot of targets. Against Las Vegas last week, Gesicki had five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. In the process he proved that he can be a top target for quarterback Joe Burrow will virtually serving as a receiver. Expect him to continue to be a big part of Cincinnati's offense in Higgins' absence.