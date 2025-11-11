It took one game for Bengals' trade deadline passivity to hit them where it hurts

All the Cincinnati Bengals did at the NFL trade deadline was ship away their captain linebacker Logan Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys, and then sat on their hands while Jerry Jones swung a huge deal for Quinnen Williams.

"Disappointment" doesn't come close to encapsulating the rage some Bengals fans must've felt to get fleeced and dunked on by America's Team. Giving up Wilson for a seventh-round pick, to proceed with two awful rookie linebackers, was a total botch job by Duke Tobin. Failing to outbid Dallas for Williams was yet another failure.

If you're not going to trade draft capital for proven stars, you have to nail the draft. Cincinnati doesn't do that either.

You know who accomplishes both of those objectives with ease? GM Howie Roseman's defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Roseman did it again at the trade deadline, and the Eagles' gain was the Bengals' major loss fresh off their Week 10 bye.

Jaelan Phillips dominates in Eagles debut after Bengals refuse to trade for (any) pass rusher

The Miami Dolphins were an absolute wagon when they beat the brakes off the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. You know who's even more of a wagon? The Eagles.

Philly traded for Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips before the NFL's trade ultimatum expired. You know, one of the prime Bengals trade targets I advocated for multiple times. I called a prospective acquisition of Phillips or Bradley Chubb a "glaringly obvious" move to make.

It sure was obvious to the best GM in the sport, Howie Roseman. Guess how Phillips responded in Monday night's win over the Green Bay Packers? You know where this is headed. He dominated.

Per @NextGenStats, new #Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips generated 7 pressures on 36 pass rushes (19.4% pressure rate) against the Packers. Those 7 pressures were his most in a game since Week 18 of the 2022 season.



He also had a team-high 6 run tackles on MNF.



📸: David… pic.twitter.com/ouWu7Hg7v7 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 11, 2025

Because of course he did.

Meanwhile, look at the Bengals' lineup full of world-beater pass rushers!!

Bengals Pass Rush Win Rate | Through Week 9



EDGE:

➖Hendrickson - 21.5% (6/119)

➖Murphy - 9.4% (85/119)

➖Ossai - 9.2% (86/119)

➖Stewart - 8.6% (T-91/119)



iDL:

➖Hill - 8.4% (T-57/120)

➖Slaton - 5.7% (91/120)

➖Jenkins - 4.6% (98/120)



1st week without 2 players above 10%. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 8, 2025

It's just disgusting. Don't know how many times numbers like these have to be shared across the Internet for Cincinnati's leadership to catch on and, you know, change something!

How did the front office watch the Bengals defense concede 39 points to the Justin Fields-quarterbacked Jets, and then 47 the next week against the Bears, and conclude that nothing should be done? In fact, they only made the defense worse with that Logan Wilson trade.

Here's the kicker to close this thing out. When was the last time the Bengals received a meaningful return from a seventh-round draft pick? That'd be safety Chinedum Ndukwe back in 2007.

Now I'll do the Eagles. I swear to you, this was their last seventh-rounder: Moro Ojomo, who ranks fourth among all interior defensive linemen with 34 QB pressures, and is sixth in pass rush win rate (15.4%), per PFF.

Hahahahaha. You can't make it up. Good for the Iggles, though.

What must it feel like to have a front office willing to do anything in pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy??

