It took one game for ex-Bengals DC Lou Anarumo to prove he still has his fastball

The Cincinnati Bengals decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo this offseason, and they were regretting it super hard after one half of Week 1 football!!

Just kidding. I'm not ready to say Anarumo shouldn't have been replaced by Al Golden, who used to be the linebackers coach on Anarumo's defensive staff in Cincinnati. It's pretty early, and after all, the Bengals are notorious for starting slow. Surrendering 10 points to the Browns on the road at half is hardly cause to call for Golden's job, or have supreme grief over letting Anarumo walk.

But my goodness. Again, it's early...it's just that Lou was doing his thing and COOKING the Miami Dolphins in the Indianapolis Colts 33-8 rout.

New Colts DC Lou Anarumo flummoxes Dolphins, still knows ball

The numbers don't lie. it might've been even uglier. Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception on Miami's opening drive, lost a fumble later in the first half, and for an offense starring the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Fins were foiled at every turn.

Lou Anarumo and the Colts defense held Miami to 43 yards in the first half and lead 20-0. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 7, 2025

Lou was famous for his game plans during the Bengals' run to Super Bowl LVI and the AFC Championship Game the following postseason. He could baffle the most elite of QBs and opposing offensive play-callers. Mike McDaniel isn't some schematic slouch. That system he's built around Tua is electrifying when it's firing on all cylinders.

There were no cylinders to fire. What's most impressive about this is how explosive the Dolphins are, and how their offensive line is supposed to be as good as it's been at any point in Tua's career to date. Patrick Paul has flashed as a capable replacement for the retired Terron Armstead at left tackle, and the rest of the unit is either healthier than last year or upgraded across the board.

Then you factor in just how depleted the Colts are at cornerback — they're starting a recently-off-the-couch Xavien Howard, who recovered the aforementioned Tua fumble — and Anarumo's masterclass is all the more staggering.

Oh by the way, how do you like this wrinkle? Dropping second-year first-round pass-rusher Laiatu Latu many yards down the field, and intercepting Tua yet again?

Don't hurt 'em, Lou! To reiterate, I'm not grieving the fact that he's gone. I'm smiling because his tenure happened. It was full of raging success. The defense improved down the stretch last season en route to five straight finishing wins, even with Logan Wilson, DJ Turner and other critical contributors out with injuries.

The talent that Anarumo had to work with in Cincinnati was dubious. I'd argue what he's working with in Indy at the minute isn't awesome, but the defensive line is quite strong, and other than Trey Hendrickson and BJ Hill, that hasn't been the case for the Bengals.

How about a little more salt in the wound for Miami?

In 2018, the Dolphins chose not to retain DB coach Lou Anarumo.



He is now DC of the Colts.



It's 30-0 Colts. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 7, 2025

