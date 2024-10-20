Ja'Marr Chase channels NBA legend after impressive touchdown catch vs. Browns
Touchdown celebrations are one of the most fun aspects of NFL football, even if the league has tried to crack down on them over the years. Players continue to find new ways to celebrate a score, and understandly so. Getting into the End Zone isn't easy, and if you're able to do so, you might as well make the most out of it.
Ja'Marr Chase did his best Allen Iverson impression after scoring a touchdown in Cleveland
That's exactly what Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase did after he snagged a beautiful touchdown grab in the third quarter of Cincinnati's Week 7 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
Chase secured a terrific toss from Joe Burrow and in the process of trying to defend the play, Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II fell to the ground. Chase then channeled NBA legend Allen Iverson and stepped over the downed defender in an exaggerated fashion.
For those who aren't big NBA fans, Iverson pulled this move out in Game 1 of the 2001 Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. He crossed up Lakers guard Ty Lue and then canned a shot right in his face. Lue fell to the floor while trying to defend the shot and Iverson then stepped directly over him while making his way back down the court.
It was an iconic moment in NBA history, and one of the most memorable highlights of Iverson's career. It also clearly still resonates with players in other sports. It's also worth pointing out that both celebrations took place in enemy territory, as Iverson pulled his out in L.A., and Chase did his version in Cleveland.
Chase is no stranger to scoring touchdowns, as he has six so far this season. He continues to be Burrow's top target, so we should see some more unique celebrations from the star receiver as the season moving forward.