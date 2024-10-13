Ja'Marr Chase emphasizes the importance of Week 6 matchup vs. Giants
For the Cincinnati Bengals, it's hard to overstate the importance of their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. With a win, the Bengals will climb to 2-4 and remain in the playoff picture in the AFC. But, with a loss the Bengals will drop to 1-5 on the current campaign, and at that point they could basically kiss any postseason hopes goodbye.
Chase knows the Bengals need a win against New York
The importance of the game isn't lost on star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who spoke with urgency in the week leading up to the contest.
"This has to be the game we set the standard, right here, and leave it all on the table," Chase said of the matchup with New York. " ... "I know we can do it just because [of] the people we have around us. No one in this locker room wants to quit or has quit in them."
Despite Cincinnati's struggles, Chase has been doing his part for the Bengals as of late. He has 396 yards and five touchdowns over the last three games. The Bengals have gone just 1-2 in those games, though, due in large part to the defense's inability to get stops.
This also isn't lost on Chase, but he's hoping the unit is able to turn things around in the near future.
"Everyone knows that we're a great offensive team and we always start slow out [on] defense," Chase said. "They always get it back at the end of the season and pick up their pace. I feel like it won't be too long until we turn this thing around."
Bengals fans have to hope that Chase is right, because if it takes them any longer to turn things around, it will be too late. The Sunday night matchup with the Giants is the game. It's winnable, and one that Cincinnati absolutely must have if the season is to be salvaged.
There's usually not too many "must-win" games in mid-October, but for the Bengals, the SNF showdown with the Giants is just that, and Chase clearly isn't shying away from that fact.