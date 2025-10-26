Ja'Marr Chase justifiably bashes Bengals defense after Week 8 loss

As far as Who Dey Nation is concerned, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase can do no wrong. Pretty sure I speak for the whole Bengals fan base when I put forth that assertion.

Chase and the offense did their part in Sunday's horrendous 39-38 loss to the previously winless New York Jets. It was the defense and the bafflingly incompetent unit de facto GM Duke Tobin built that cost the Bengals, just as their D let them down throughout most of the 2024 campaign.

Although he's taking on more of a leadership role in Joe Burrow's absence already, Chase has never been someone to mince words. That candor tends to promote accountability, which Cincinnati's defense could use a lot of right now in the wake of another dreadful performance.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase did his job, the Bengals defense did not vs. Jets

Last season was bad enough for Ja'Marr Chase. He earned a top-market new contract with a Triple Crown campaign. The best receiver in the sport by any statistical measure in 2024.

In the midst of yet another year of prolific production in spite of Burrow's latest major injury, the defense is once again rendering Chase's elite performance near-irrelevant.

Can anyone blame him for popping off in the heat of the moment after losing to the 0-7 Jets?

Chase was asked how frustrating it was to see the defense yield 39 points, to which he answered, "Pretty frustrating, but the offense still needs to capitalize at the end."

One reporter referenced head coach Zac Taylor's comments about how he needs leaders to step up in the midst of the defense's struggles. Those were relayed to Chase, who was asked how he can help the cause in that regard. "It ain't my job. I play offense, not defense."

Another question called back to 2024, when the Bengals produced at an exceptional level on offense, only to have the defense concede too many points. Chase was asked what he thought needed to change, to which he replied, "I don't know, ask Zac."

It can't be easy to be in the heat of the moment for the superstar player or the beat reporter foot soldiers, but my goodness, can we come up with some better questions for these guys, y'all?

Like what do you want Ja'Marr to say? That he feels good and not frustrated after a loss like this when the Bengals were up 38-24 in the fourth quarter?

I'm glad that Chase lobbed some criticism at the defense. Can't imagine how he must feel to see his immense talents squandered for the past two-plus seasons. If only Cincinnati could build a decent defense, ya know?

More Bengals News and Analysis