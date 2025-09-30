Ja'Marr Chase's obvious frustration has Bengals fans bracing for disaster

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase isn't just an elite player on the field. He's a fierce competitor, and anyone with that type of dawg mentality is going to be incensed when the team isn't playing to its potential.

That's for sure the case in Cincinnati over the last two games. Despite an offense that boasts a load of weapons and a proven spot starter at quarterback in Jake Browning, the Bengals look hapless after losses to the Vikings and Broncos to fall to 2-2.

In the wake of Monday night's 28-3 debacle in Denver, Chase is sounding off to whomever will listen.

Ja'Marr Chase clashes with Zac Taylor, airs grievances on social media over Bengals' embarrassing loss

Footage of Chase arguing with head coach Zac Taylor on the sideline during Week 4's loss made the rounds into the wee hours of the morning. Taylor downplayed the incident at the postgame podium, indicating that he appreciated Chase's desire to make things better.

"Ja'Marr, coming off a game like this, is one of my favorite players... he's a captain that competes his tail off. ... I love Ja'Marr ... When I'm done coaching, he'll be one of my favorite players." Zac Taylor — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 30, 2025

However, big ups to Trags again for capturing this video of Chase in the locker room, where he seemed to imply that the Bengals threw the towel in early in the Mile High City.

Asked Ja’Marr Chase if the Bengals have a true sense of urgency after back-to-back blowout losses “Urgency is there but you’ve got to want it. Today, it didn’t look like we wanted it.” pic.twitter.com/cRqNrClEvg — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 30, 2025

Chase took to X/Twitter to discourage outsiders from sliding into his DMs or comments, and didn't exactly apologize for his sideline spat with Taylor in the process.

😂😂😂 man yall better leave me alone man — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) September 30, 2025

My second-favorite player in the sport is out here midnight tweeting through his feelings. Suboptimal for the first month of the season, wouldn't you say?

Even the Monday Night Football announcing duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman couldn't help but agree with Chase, as far as his general take that the urgency wasn't there for Cincinnati. Can't say I blame any of them for that assessment.

We're starting to see a pattern of incompetent offensive game-planning and seemingly no signs from Taylor that he has any adjustments left in his bag to pull the Bengals out of this rut. Suddenly, that 2-0 start to the season looks like a mirage.

Next week doesn't get any easier when the Detroit Lions pay a visit to Paycor Stadium. They've averaged 41.3 points across their last three wins. Not like the Bengals defense has enough juice to pick up a sluggish offense, which has too many problems to single out just one.

Regarding Chase in particular, though, the fact that he managed only two receptions for 23 yards on five targets in Week 4 isn't a reflection on his abilities. The man is the reigning Triple Crown winner. It just looks like Joe Burrow was masking so many deficiencies for so long on this team, and now it's all coming to a head at once.

Hence why Chase is so frustrated. And hence why, for somebody who's a little more vocal these days but never terribly diva-ish or negative to the public, Bengals fans are in a "hope for the best, prepare for the worst" sort of situation.

