Ja'Marr Chase shades Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl 59 matchup with Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is making no secret of who he's rooting for in the upcoming Super Bowl battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Unsurprisingly, Chase is hoping to see the Chiefs fall short of achieving the first-ever three-peat in NFL history, though he expects the game to be a competitive one.

Ja'Marr Chase hopes to see Saquon Barkley run all over the Chiefs

"Everyone knows I'm not a K.C. fan," Chase said. "So I'm hoping Saquon [Barkley] rushes for like 200 this game. I think overall it will be a great game just because both sides has great players on each side."

Chase has been loud about his distaste for the Chiefs in the past, so no one really should have been expecting a different answer.

But, while the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for a third straight season, Chase is headed into an important offseason as he's widely expected to sign a monster extension with Cincinnati. The extension could potentially make Chase the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, and deservedly so after he led the league in receptions, touchdowns and receiving yards in 2024.

It certainly sounds like a deal should get done, as Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin recently referred to it as a "priority" for the franchise.

“It's a priority for us,” Tobin said. “It's something we feel like there's a framework to work off of. Should be a pretty easy framework to work off of. Guys in his position have recently re-done contracts. We believe in Ja’Marr, he's very important to us. The other guys that have done contracts are very important to their teams. So, we believe there's a real framework to work off of. I would expect that we could come together on something that makes sense for both sides.”

So far Chase, it seems like a perfect offseason would consist of the Chiefs losing in the Super Bowl and him getting a new, long-term contract with the Bengals. Hopefully both of those things happen.