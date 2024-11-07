Ja'Marr Chase shares advice for Jermaine Burton after Week 9 benching
Ja'Marr Chase is the latest member of the Cincinnati Bengals to share some advice for rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton following Burton's benching in Week 9. The benching was reportedly the result of a missed practice the day before the game.
While speaking with media members about Burton, Chase implored the rookie receiver to learn from his mistakes and to use experience as a teacher.
"I've talked to Jermaine before -- not for that situation. But at the end of the day, you going to learn from the situations," Chase said. "I had to do the same thing. So, I mean you just learn from your situation until you get what's going on and see the consequences that have been coming. Then you're going to understand and get your head screwed on right."
Chase also shared an anecdote from his own rookie season to emphasize the fact that young players often make mistakes, but it's improving from those mistakes that truly matters.
"I missed a whole meeting, came in at like 10 (a.m.) and then played in that game at Baltimore (in 2021)," Chase said. "So that was my last time being late, though. I mean, it's just rookie year, getting up, gotta know what the schedule time and so that's what it was for me.
"I wasn't used to waking up early and (knowing) the schedule times. But I mean, now you just gotta know your schedule, know what time you want to be here. I'm not going to speak for him but you know it's going to happen. You live and learn."
Burton would be wise to heed Chase's advice
The Bengals selected Burton in the third round of April's draft, but he has largely been a non-factor for Cincinnati so far this season. He's played just 49 total offensive snaps and has just two receptions for 88 yards. Professionalism has been cited as a concern when it comes to Burton at this early stage in his career, and it seems like he's still a work-in-progress in that area.
Hopefully Burton can learn from his early missteps as Chase did, because he certainly appears to have the talent to be a very good receiver in the NFL. He had a couple of head-turning touchdown grabs during preseason play, and both of his receptions on the season were for over 40 yards.
With the likes of Chase, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki on the roster this season, the Bengals don't necessarily need Burton to play a big role, or one at all really. But, the future of those players beyond the current campaign is uncertain, so they'll eventually need him to step up. The opportunity will be there. It's on him to seize it.