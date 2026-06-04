Ja'Marr Chase & Zac Taylor highlight Bengals' big buy-in at voluntary OTAs

We're at the point in the offseason when all we see on social media are overhyped videos of OTAs from all teams in the NFL. That said, there seems to be a different feeling surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals this year.

After an offseason which saw major improvements, the vibe around the Bengals is getting better and better.

In the past few days, we've seen Ja'Marr Chase practicing with the team again, meaning the LSU-reminiscent Joe Burrow and Chase connection is back, and as Bengals fans, there is nothing we want to see more.

Ja'Marr Chase excited by Bengals offseason moves

Chase had yet another unbelievable season last year, totalling 125 receptions for 1412 yards and eight touchdowns. Much of that production came without Burrow behind the center, too, which makes it all the more impressive.

Another dominant season from the offense is a must for success, but the difference this year is that the Bengals' defense is set to be seriously improved. Chase was asked by Mike Petraglia about the Dexter Lawrence trade in an interview this week, and it's fair to say that he was pleased. He said: "I did not see that coming if I’m being honest. Big move by us. Great job."

Ja’Marr Chase in a good place for OTAs. On Dexter Lawrence II acquisition “I did not see that coming if I’m being honest. … big move by us. Great job.” pic.twitter.com/KBucMimdAz — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 2, 2026

Zac Taylor makes lighthearted jab at Ja'Marr

The vibes in Cincinnati are immaculate right now. All the players seem to be bought into what the organisation is trying to build, and it feels as though the season can't start enough. These good vibes don't just stretch to the players either.

Head coach Zac Taylor is clearly feeling good about the season too, as he made a light-hearted jibe at Chase in a recent press conference. He was asked what Ja'Marr's next step is in terms of development...

""Throwing some passes."" Zac Taylor, Bengals

We saw Joe Mixon throw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl against the Rams, who is to say that this season it won't be Chase throwing, maybe even in the Super Bowl again.

Taylor did give a serious answer, too:

"[Chase is] always working. He’s a guy who, even when he wasn’t here in the building, you know that. When he stepped foot on the field yesterday for the first time…there’s such an explosion there, and confidence. He looks really good right now."

The players and the coaching staff seem all in this season. If the Bengals avoid their usual early season slump, who knows how far they could go in 2026.