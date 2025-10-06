Jameis Winston to Cincinnati? Why it's the move that could save Bengals’ season

The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in a precarious spot just five weeks into the 2025 season.

With Joe Burrow sidelined due to turf toe and head coach Zac Taylor refusing to commit to Jake Browning as the team’s starter moving forward, Cincinnati’s offense looks to be heading up the creek without a paddle.

The Bengals have scored just 27 points over the last two games and failed to generate much of anything through the air. Given the team’s window to contend -- one that includes Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and a defense still capable of creating turnovers -- the question now becomes whether the Bengals can afford to keep waiting for Browning to find his footing.

If the answer is no, there’s a name that makes some sense: Jameis Winston.

Jameis Winston is the high-risk, high-reward QB Bengals should take a flier on

Currently with the Giants, Winston has served as an experienced backup now for both Russell Wilson and rookie Jaxson Dart. But for a Bengals team desperate for a spark and still holding playoff aspirations, his skill set could be a timely fit.

The idea of Winston as a bridge -- or perhaps as a short-term lifeline -- might sound risky given his long history of how he operates at the position. Yet, when weighing risk versus reward, the potential upside could outweigh the volatility.

Taylor’s comments on Monday hinted that the team isn’t content to stick with the status quo.

Zac Taylor asked if he sees Jake Browning as starting QB vs GB: “We’ll see where it goes. Like all personnel decisions, we have to evaluate it.”



Taylor again leaves door open to go a different direction at QB.



Other QBs in the building: Brett Rypien, Mike White, Sean Clifford. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 6, 2025

Browning has struggled to push the ball downfield, struggled with identifying fronts, and bottom line, not been good enough to keep the Bengals competitive. With Burrow’s return uncertain and the offense sputtering, the Bengals need someone who can at least threaten defenses vertically, or keep them in a football game should it become a shootout.

That’s where Winston comes in. His arm talent remains outstanding -- few backups in the league can generate the kind of zip, distance, and confidence Winston brings on any given throw.

He’s unafraid to take shots, and with weapons like Chase and Higgins on the outside, that aggressiveness could actually pay dividends. Cincinnati’s offensive system, built on timing, rhythm, and trust in playmakers to win contested catches, could accentuate the best parts of Winston’s game while minimizing his worst.

Of course, the turnover question will never fully disappear. Winston’s career has been defined by the high-wire act -- the breathtaking throws that are often followed by maddening decisions. But in this scenario, the Bengals aren’t asking him to be a franchise savior. They’re asking him to keep them competitive. To give them a chance. To push the ball, extend drives, and make defenses respect the deep portion of the field again.

At 2–3, Cincinnati still has time to recalibrate its season. The defense has remained steady, the weapons are still elite, and Taylor’s scheme can work -- if someone can execute it confidently.

Winston, for all his flaws, plays with belief. That energy might be exactly what this Bengals offense needs.