Javon Hargrave is the one opponent who could wreck the Bengals in Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals should have an advantage when their defense is on the field against the Minnesota Vikings. Yes, “should” is doing much of the heavy lifting in that sentence. But Al Golden must find ways to get pressure on Carson Wentz on Sunday. If they can't do it against the banged-up Vikings offensive line, we should not expect it to happen much this season, outside of Trey Hendrickson, that is.

But it is a player along their defensive line who risks blowing up whatever game plan Zac Taylor has planned for his new starting quarterback, Jake Browning. For the second consecutive week, the most significant threat will come from the defensive line. Unlike last week, it is a defensive tackle, not an edge rusher, that threatens to wreck the Bengals.

Interior lineman Javon Hargrave is surely salivating at the chance to get after not only Browning, but also meet Chase Brown in the backfield as well. That is what he has done in the first two weeks of the season.

Javon Hargrave’s hot start in Minnesota

It might be hard to believe, but the Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores may have unlocked something in the 32-year-old Hargrave. That is a terrifying thought to have.

As a defense, the Vikings have allowed the 5th-least amount of passing yards through two games. That starts up front with Hargrave getting pressure on the QB.

Hargrave, a 2025 free-agent acquisition, is living in the opponents’ backfield so far this season. He dominated in his Vikings debut against the Chicago Bears, recording five tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks.

According to Next Gen Stats, Hargrave is second in QB pressure rate and QB pressures through two weeks.

Per @NextGenStats, IDL leaders in QB Pressure Rate through two weeks:



1. Milton Williams (16.7%) #NEPats

2. Javon Hargrave (16.3%) #Vikings

3. Christian Barmore (15.8%) #NEPats pic.twitter.com/oDDN1pdWm3 — Brent Schwartz (@BrentSchwartzz) September 16, 2025

In Week 2, the Atlanta Falcons contained Hargrave, holding him to five tackles and zero sacks. If the Bengals can control the interior of the offensive line, they should find success throwing and rushing the ball. But that is a big ‘if’. Nevertheless, Hargrave had an impact elsewhere.

Javon Hargrave unlocks next level of Vikings defense

While Brian Flores may have unlocked something in his new defensive tackle, Hargrave unlocked something in his teammates in Week 2.

The Vikings employ numerous stunts and twists in their defensive game plan. A game plan centered on Hargrave is a prudent approach. However, Minnesota has edge rushers and linebackers who take advantage of the offense’s eyes on Hargrave.

Focusing on the disruptive defensive tackle is how the Falcons contained Hargrave. But that allowed for other players like Jalen Redmond, Dallas Turner, Jonathan Greenard, and Ivan Pace to have even more of an impact than they did in Week 1.

After a pedestrian outing against the Bears, Redmond, Turner, Greenard, and Pace combined for 24 tackles, three sacks, and five tackles for loss. A stark improvement over their zero tackles for loss, zero sack Week 1 effort. They did this in part, thanks to Atlanta's increased attention on Hargrave.

Javon Hargrave oh no pic.twitter.com/rQxQ8j0DMn — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) September 15, 2025

Bengals' embattled o-line has their work cut out vs. Javon Hargrave

The good news is that he should spend most of his time lined up opposite Ted Karras. Hopefully, Karras can hold him at bay.

That's why you pay Javon Hargrave pic.twitter.com/TUOLiXL5qw — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) September 10, 2025

The bad news is that it only takes one step to his left to find himself head up on Dalton Risner. Bengals fans continue to want to make Risner something he is not, which is an answer at guard. His being the best of the available options is not the lens that most fans look through, as casual conversations about him take place.

There were some rough moments for Dalton Risner against Jacksonville. Has to improve this week again Jalen Redmond, Javon Hargrave, and Jonathan Allen. pic.twitter.com/tiZqxf67xS — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) September 16, 2025

Even worse, a play call requiring Karras to block left and Risner to reach could cause immediate disruption in Cincinnati’s backfield.

Something else that should concern Cincinnati’s play-callers is that Hargrave has a history of doing most of his damage against the left guard when he played for the Eagles. It just so happens that the Bengals have a rookie left guard who will be making his third start in the league.

The Vikings do a good job of moving Hargrave around. He had most of his success against Chicago's center and right guard. When he lines up on the other side on Sunday, he will be over guard Dylan Fairchild.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fairchild ranks 40th among guards in pass blocking and 46th in run blocking. To his credit, he has allowed zero sacks and four pressures on 81 pass blocks. So Hargrave may find it more manageable against Risner, which is where is has lined up for the most part this season anyway. Nevertheless, it will be a critical test for the rookie when the two face off.

Furthermore, the offensive blocking scheme must be better. We should not see tight ends blocking defensive ends one-on-one. We thought those days were behind Taylor as a playcaller. We were premature in that line of thinking.

Also, with defensive tackles, Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, receiving so much attention, that will lead to defensive ends and linebackers running free up the middle. And we know what that looks like when the scheme and assignments are not on point.

Joe Burrow is going to be feeling this hit from Myles Garrett tonight pic.twitter.com/Cipf4PygLD — Brandon Park (@Brandon_Park_) September 7, 2025

Even without Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ offense has an opportunity to have success against the Vikings’ defense. However, that success hinges on preventing Hargrave from having a significant impact on the game.

The Bears lost in Week 1 in part because Hargrave was a one-man wrecking crew. The Falcons flipped the script by focusing on him and allowing their offense to control the game.

While other guys not named Hargrave made plays, they didn’t do enough to prevent running back Bijan Robinson from having a big day and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from doing enough to propel his team to a 22-6 victory.

How well the Bengals contain Hargrave will likely determine whether they resemble the Bears or Falcons more on Sunday.

More Bengals News and Analysis