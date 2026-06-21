Jeffery Simmons makes Bengals' Dexter Lawrence contract the steal of the century

Criticized for many years for not trading for players like, say, Jeffery Simmons, the Cincinnati Bengals reversed course in a big way this offseason. Not only did they spend the 10th overall pick to acquire All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, but his contract came at a total bargain.

Relative to how dominant Lawrence has proven to be throughout his career, a one-year, $28 million extension tacked on to the remainder of his current deal was a masterclass in value shopping.

Simmons was an oft-fantasized trade target for Bengals fans. The Tennessee Titans refused to move off of him, and they've just made him the highest-paid defensive tackle in the sport by a good margin.

Jeffery Simmons is elite, but his historic contract dwarfs Bengals' Dexter Lawrence deal

A three-year, $105.8 million contract is coming Simmons' way, and while the Titans could easily afford it, their blockbuster accord shows just how well the Bengals made out in the Lawrence trade.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter posted this most deceptive rundown of the NFL's highest-paid interior defensive linemen, counting Lawrence as making $28 million per year:

Turning 29 in July, with two years left on his contract, Jeffery Simmons now becomes the first defensive tackle to land $100 million guaranteed.



Here are the highest-paid DTs in the NFL on a per-year basis:



🏈Jeffery Simmons: $35.3M

🏈Chris Jones: $31.75M

🏈Dexter Lawrence:… pic.twitter.com/FxyyoO5S1J — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 19, 2026

Yes, Lawrence gets $28 million on that one-year extension, but he still has two years on his contract from the New York Giants. His cap hits for the Bengals are as follows: $15.3 million in 2026, $24.2 million in 2027, and about $30.5 million in 2028. It's a three-year, $70 million contract all told.

Schefter also quoted this tweet of advanced data that shows why Simmons was a worthy investment to reset the market at his position:

Jeffery Simmons during the 2025 season (DT ranks), per @NextGenStats…



🔹11.0 sacks (1st)

🔹60 pressures (1st)

🔹13.9 pressure rate (1st)

🔹18 pressures after double team (1st)

🔹5 turnovers caused by pressure (1st)

🔹7.5 sacks on 3rd down (1st)@Titans | #TitanUp https://t.co/EMVQMc0sFZ — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) January 9, 2026

Counterpoint(s): Look at the numbers on Lawrence — and that's including a supposedly "down year" in 2025.

Dexter Lawrence 2025 only:



OFF field:



#32 YPA (8.4)

#31 sack rate (4.1%)

#27 EPA/pass (+0.13)

#26 pass success (47%)

#23 pressure rate (32%)



ON field:



#7 pass success (40%)

#8 YPA (6.6)

#9 sack rate (7.7%)

#10 EPA/pass (+0.09)

#22 pressure rate (33%)https://t.co/Xbo2p6JtJe — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 6, 2026

pressures when aligned at nose tackle, since 2022:



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42… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 7, 2026

Simmons is arguably the most dynamic 3-technique defensive tackle in the sport; Lawrence is esteemed as perhaps the best nose tackle. Their roles are different, so comparing them head-to-head is a bit apples to oranges.

Nevertheless, the impact is similar, and the Bengals are effectively paying $12 million less per year for Lawrence than what the Titans are shelling out for Simmons.

It's a huge win for Tennessee to retain Simmons in the midst of yet another coaching change and ongoing rebuild. However, Lawrence could've squeezed Cincinnati for more money and chose not to. He's as hungry as ever to play for a Super Bowl contender, evident in his last remarks at the conclusion of Bengals minicamp, via WCPO sports director Caleb Noe:

Dexter Lawrence: “I’m gonna be like a boxer before they go into their fight. Gotta put your head down & train.”



Me: So the next 5 weeks, for you, are not about rest?



Dexter: “It’s go time.”



Me: It’s go time right now, in June?



Dexter: “Yeah.”#Bengals @WCPO @agentdexy97 pic.twitter.com/c3X7pWq50x — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) June 19, 2026

As much as I've personally stumped for a Simmons trade over the years — Brian Callahan let us down! — Lawrence was the unexpected, over-the-top move none of us Bengals fans could've ever seen coming. It was the only trade that could've trumped Simmons arriving in the Queen City.

The Titans still have a ways to go to ascend in the AFC. Much of it depends on the development of quarterback Cam Ward. Cincinnati has its own No. 1 overall pick at QB in Joe Burrow, and a cornerstone at defensive tackle who is, in fact, about three and a half months Simmons' junior.

Put it this way: If the national media somehow frames this Simmons contract as a superior transaction to the Lawrence trade/extension — wouldn't put it past them — we've officially lost the plot.