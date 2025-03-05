J.J. Watt officially won't be coming out of retirement to play for the Bengals

As Crowded House once told us, "Don't dream, it's over." Any Cincinnati Bengals fan who truly thought J.J. Watt was going to come out of retirement and play for the team has now officially had their dreams crushed, as James Trafford finally allowed a goal and therefore, Watt does not have to hold up his end of the bargain.

Some of you might be confused what the heck you just read, so let's recap a bit. Trafford, a goalkeeper for Burnley FC (a team that Watt has ownership stakes in), messaged Watt and asked him if he'd consider unretiring and playing for Cincinnati. Watt told him if Trafford didn't allow a goal for the rest of the season, he'd do just that.

Watt probably made the "deal" thinking "Hey, there's no chance it happens, so what could it hurt?" Well, the bet definitely started to make Watt a little nervous when Trafford didn't allow a goal for over two months. Watt had fun with it on social media, ranging from voicing his concerns to saying he was hitting the gym to looking at real estate in Cincinnati.

Well, as noted above, the bet has officially ended, as Trafford finally let a ball get past him into the net. Watt thanked Bengals fans for getting so invested and welcomed them into the Burnley FC fanbase.

Even if Trafford went the entire rest of the season without surrendering a goal, it's doubtful that Watt would have paid up on his bet. He's married with a kid (and another kid on the way) and is clearly enjoying his retired life. People might have been mad at him if that ended up being the case but he knew that the chances of a goalkeeper not allowing a single goal was going to be slim.

That being said, this was still a fun, silly story to follow along with. Watt might not be joining the Bengals but fans now are rooting for Trafford and Burnley FC and that's not something any of us had on our bingo cards just a few months ago.