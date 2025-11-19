Joe Burrow takes big leap forward to return as Bengals' dilemma deepens

The Cincinnati Bengals are all but out of the AFC playoff race, but superstar quarterback Joe Burrow isn't letting that stop him from doing everything he can to return as soon as possible.

Burrow is an elite competitor who won't be denied on the field or off it while he battles his latest injury-related adversity. However, with a 3-7 record, the Bengals also need to be smart about pressing the face of the franchise back into duty.

Although it still feels doubtful that Burrow could suit up and start on Sunday against the New England Patriots, he's at least sparking a conversation. And it's equal parts electrifying and eerie for Cincinnati fans.

Joe Burrow participates fully in Bengals practice amid rapid recovery from turf toe injury

As ESPN's Adam Schefter shared along with many others, Joe Burrow was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice leading into Week 12.

Bengals listed QB Joe Burrow as a full participant in today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/ykihFwEDAm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2025

It's just striking to see that. Burrow had the literal worst version of turf toe anyone could have. A small fraction of those who suffer any kind of turf toe injury need surgery. Naturally, given his apparent hard luck, Burrow required a procedure to repair the damage.

Lo and behold, Joe Brrr appears to be laying waste to the initial timeline of mid-December. That was believed to be the best-case scenario.

Here's the tricky part. Does every Bengals fan in the world want to see Burrow back under center? Of course. Given his injury history, should the team even put him at risk, given how hopeless a return to the playoffs is? That's the big dilemma right there.

All indications are that Burrow is coming back no matter what. Again, he's not one to be denied. And I don't want to get all melodramatic to say something like the Bengals need to, "save him from himself!" Other than making some fun memories and trying to maximize every second you can play football as a professional, what's the real upside to Burrow racing back as fast as he can, given the team's record?

Benching Burrow probably wouldn't go over well with the fans. In fact, that would spell the end for Zac Taylor. This whole situation is starting to feel like a weird gray-area type of deal.

Cincinnati has to juggle factors like Burrow's long-term health and seeing what they have in younger players, without putting Burrow at greater risk.

It sure feels as if a shakeup of some kind is coming in the offseason, be it in the front office or the coaching staff. How all involved handle the current Joe Burrow dilemma will go a long way in deciding who's held to account for a colossally disappointing 2025 season.

But anyway, it's great to see Burrow back in action after being limited in practice all last week. Running as well as slinging it. Just make sure he's OK for when games for sure matter again (aka playoff implications) in 2026.

Want to see Joe Burrow running? Here’s Joe Burrow running.



Burrow will participate in 11-on-11 drills today for the first time since undergoing toe surgery in September. pic.twitter.com/Hb9Y08QUIC — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 19, 2025

