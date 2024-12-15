Joe Burrow breaks his own Bengals franchise touchdown record against Titans
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow made some franchise history in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans. Burrow had three tossing touchdowns in the first half of the contest, and the third one was his 36th of the season, which represents a Bengals single-season record.
Burrow broke his own franchise record of 35 passing touchdowns in a season that he set in 2022. He also had a then-franchise record of 34 passing touchdowns in 2021. So, for those keeping count, Burrow has now broken the Bengals single-season passing touchdown record three times in his five seasons in the NFL. The LSU product is well on the way to establishing himself as the best quarterback in franchise history, if he hasn't done so already.
Burrow has now surpassed the 30-touchdown mark on three separate occasions in his career. Only two other Bengals QBs have ever crossed that threshold. Andy Dalton tossed 33 touchdown passes in 2013, and Carson Palmer threw 32 touchdowns in 2005.
Burrow isn't done yet, either. The Bengals still have three regular season games remaining this season, too, so Burrow will have an opportunity to add to his record-setting total. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see him eclipse the 40-touchdown mark before the end of the season.
Burrow has been stellar all year long, so it's not shocking to see him break his own record. In addition to leading the NFL in TD tosses, Burrow also leads the league in passing yards, completions and attempts for the current campaign. He's been the league's most productive signal-caller, and he would be generating some serious MVP consideration if it wasn't for Cincinnati's pedestrian record.
In a largely forgettable season for fans in Cincinnati, Burrow's play has been anything but forgettable, and now his production will be remembered in the franchise history books -- until he breaks his own record again.