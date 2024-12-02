Joe Burrow calls for change after Bengals' Week 13 loss to Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was open and honest following the team's 44-38 Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals fell to 4-8 and their playoff hopes were virtually extinguished with the loss, and afterwards, Burrow acknowledged the need for changes moving forward in order for the team to turn back into a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Joe Burrow knows that change is necessary in order for the Bengals to become contenders again
“I would say we need to change a lot of things this year,” Burrow said. “We haven't been good enough to win games. It starts with your division. You always want to win those, and we haven't. So we've got to do a better job.”
Change can mean a lot of things, but the Bengals need to find a way to take some pressure off of Burrow -- both literally and figuratively. Given the defense's inability to get stops, Burrow needs to play perfectly for the Bengals to have a chance. So, the organization could take pressure off of him in that regard by building a better defense That means drafting better, and not being miserly or cutting corners when it comes time to pay their own players.
They could also literally take the pressure off of Burrow by putting a better offensive line in front of him. Burrow was sacked four times and hit 11 times in the loss to Pittsburgh. Consistent pressure in his face has been a theme for Burrow throughout his time in Cincinnati. The team needs to prioritize bolstering the line on both sides of the ball.
"I feel the pressure on me to be great," Burrow said. "That's part of playing quarterback in the NFL. I just have to play to the absolute peak of my ability every week for us to go and win. Some games I've done that. Some games I haven't."
When Burrow speaks, people within the Bengals organization listen. He has power. But does he have enough power to actually spur change from an organization that is notoriously stubborn and stuck in its ways? That remains to be seen.
This season should be a real wakeup call for Cincinnati's ownership and front office. Sure, the team missed the playoffs last season, but they had the excuse of Burrow being sidelined for the final stretch of the season. This year, there's no such excuse. Burrow has been out there and he's played at an elite level, but the team as a whole has actually regressed. If that's not a look-in-the-mirror moment, I don't know what is.