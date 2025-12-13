Joe Burrow's frustrations echo what Bengals fans have screamed about for years

Joe Burrow could've thrown the Cincinnati Bengals' ownership, front office, and coaching staff under the bus so many times over the years, but he's held as steady as anyone could expect him to.

That is, until right about now. Burrow's 29th birthday press conference, where he wondered aloud how much fun he was having as an NFL quarterback, kicked off a tidal wave of speculation. Was he low-key requesting a trade? Hinting at an Andrew Luck-esque early retirement?

My personal take on the whole saga is that two things can be true at once:

1. The Bengals don't have to worry about Burrow demanding a trade or retiring before next season.

2. To outright dismiss the possibility that Burrow will ask out if the Bengals miss the playoffs in 2026, for what would be the fourth consecutive season, is to be in denial of reality.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic just dropped a new report that details how Burrow is thinking behind the scenes, and it couldn't be more aligned with the complains Bengals fans have made in perpetuity.

Insider report reveals the root of Joe Burrow's issues with the Bengals organization

Here's the scoop on Joey B, via Russini, after she hinted at NFL coaches and execs wondering privately whether the superstar QB was telegraphing/Stockholm Syndrome-ing/twice-blinking/subtextually communicating that he wanted out of Cincinnati:

"The answer is no. Burrow, I’m told, hasn’t asked for a trade or even hinted at stepping away. [...] Does that mean he’s thrilled with everything inside the Bengals’ building? No. People close to him have made it clear that certain parts of the Bengals’ operation, with the smallest coaching and scouting staffs in the league, have previously frustrated him. Though some might wonder whether those past issues were on Burrow’s mind during his Wednesday news conference, rest assured: That’s not what it was. [...] He’s just tired of losing."

Russini added that the offensive line that has so often failed Burrow throughout his career wasn't one of the factors weighing on him in that moment. In fact, Cincinnati's o-line is the best it's been during Burrow's tenure, thanks in large part to the developmental work done by new assistant Scott Peters. Unfortunately, the unit didn't jell fast enough for Burrow to avoid another major injury in Week 2.

What should be the biggest takeaway is that Burrow, despite his efforts to insulate himself from the outside noise, is plenty smart enough to know the uphill battle he faces every single year.

Losing wears on anyone. Burrow is actually 8-1 in his last nine starts, yet he's about to miss the playoffs three times in a row. It's more the little things in Cincinnati that set the team back before they even have a chance to thrive.

Ownership sets the tone for what a football operation looks like. Mike Brown has set a decidedly flat tone for a long time. Look no further than how Bengals players have responded to his leadership.

Joe Burrow's lack of fun stems from being a top-five QB with a bottom-five "wants to win" owner in Mike Brown.



"The players report their sense that Brown is somewhat committed to building a competitive team, a rank of 28 of the 32 NFL owners."https://t.co/xwb32mm5xM — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) December 12, 2025

Although this report from Russini doesn't implicate Brown directly, he holds all the cards money-wise.

Take however much stock you want to in that NFLPA report card survey. What matters is that the players in Cincinnati, relative to the rest of the league, accounting for any margin of error you want to assign, believe Brown has a bottom-five commitment to building a competitive team.

Actions speak louder than words. Burrow has noticed how little the Bengals have invested in their scouting department. He's noticed that skimping on coaching staff resources has contributed to lackluster development for many players. He's noticed how often Duke Tobin and the personnel department have whiffed in the NFL Draft.

But again, Burrow loves the state of Ohio, and wants to deliver a Super Bowl parade to Cincinnati more than anything in the world.

Burrow's desire for all-time greatness and a Lombardi Trophy aren't doubted in the slightest. Here's another quote from Russini's piece from somebody close to Joe Brrr: "He’s a serial killer...Nothing matters to him but playing this game and winning a Super Bowl."

The question Mike Brown and the Bengals' brain trust need to ask themselves is, does their desire to win a Super Bowl match that of their already-legendary quarterback?

Everything that's transpired over recent years has told us the answer. It's a resounding no. If it isn't flipped via actions, not words, Burrow will indeed be angling to move on to another team more greedy for Super Bowls than trivial corner-cutting for marginal bottom-line gains.

