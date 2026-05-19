Joe Burrow has a hidden advantage that many Bengals fans are overlooking

The Cincinnati Bengals finally know how their 2026 schedule will pan out. The league decided to give the Bengals three prime time games this season, and all of them come after Week 10, with two of them being at home.

While some fans may have wanted to see their team under the bright lights more, the lack of road prime time games is an advantage that can work in Cincinnati's favor. Warren Sharp of Sharp Football appeared on the Ross Tucker podcast and expressed why it's not a bad thing, especially for Joe Burrow.

"Joe Burrow has a much better record playing on the road at 1:00 than he does on the road in prime time," Sharp said.

Bengals lack of prime-time games is beneficial for Joe Burrow and offense

While it's always cool to see your team play as a standalone game, it doesn't mean it's easier for the players. And over his career, Burrow has been better at 1 o'clock compared to prime time outings. Burrow has gone 2-4 in prime time road games in his career.



In other road games, Burrow has an 18-14-1 record. Sometimes, being able to play in the early window is easier and allows players to stay on the same schedule. Considering several other games are happening around the league at the same time, it could take some pressure off players.

Not saying pressure is something that impacts Burrow too much, but his record on the road is better in the early window. Of the eight road games Cincinnati has in 2026, only the Week 11 contest against the Washington Commanders will be in prime time, on Monday Night Football. The last time these two teams matched up was on MNF in 2024, where the Commanders came out with a 38-33 victory.

The Bengals will look to get some revenge on this foe, but the other road games being at 1 o'clock is something that can work out with Cincinnati favor. For a team that's looking to get back into the playoffs, not being in the limelight isn't the worst thing. Playing in the early window is something that players and coaches typically prefer, especially for resting purposes.

Of course, the initial reaction is to want more prime time games, but when you take a step back, it isn't something to be mad at. Burrow has shown the ability to light it up regardless of when he plays, but the numbers show he's been better in the 1 o'clock window, and the fact that the Bengals have more of those games in 2026 is beneficial.