Joe Burrow hasn't just saved the Bengals, he's resurrected them

Aggressive isn't the word that you would ever use to describe the Cincinnati Bengals' front office, but it seems like now, we may have to. Heading into 2026, Cincinnati is all in for a Super Bowl, we've all seen it, it feels different as the franchise is actually working to improve.

They signed Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen in free agency. They then gave up their first-round draft pick to trade for an elite star (Dexter Lawrence) for the first time in the team's history.

Now, The Bengals have decided to restructure Joe Burrow's contract to free up cap space, a move of a true win-now side.

The Bengals are a changed franchise

In years gone by, there was always the same criticism of Cincinnati. Mike Brown developed a reputation for being one of the stingiest owners in not just the NFL, but in sports.

He never spent big in free agency, he always opted against paying players big money, and would try to replace them instead, leaving the franchise in a no-man's land of never being a Super Bowl contender and frequently missing out on the playoffs.

However, 2020 was a turning point for Cincy. They drafted Joe Burrow, who is no doubt the most talented quarterback this franchise has ever had, but the questions always emerged: Would Brown and the Bengals waste that talent?

Joe Burrow has made the Bengals competent

The answer to that previous question has felt like a yes at times. We failed to protect him with a strong offensive line, and we failed to put a semi-decent defense on the other side of the ball, but look at the franchise as a whole, and you'll see that Burrow has helped to change the whole ethos.

Just looking at things that the Bengals' front office has done since Burrow has been in the Queen City, the list would make the Bengals of old nauseous...

1. New Uniforms

A change in identity some would say. Creating and manufacturing new uniforms can cost NFL franchises millions of dollars.

2. An indoor practice facility

It became a consistent joke about the Bengals, but in 2022, the franchise opened their first ever indoor practice facility.

3. $120 million in stadium upgrades

The front office spent big to improve the facilities at the stadium, including video and audio systems, improvements to suites, and a new locker room.

4. Huge extensions to Chase and Higgins

The Bengals of old would never have dreamed of spending almost $280 million on two players in the same position, but they did it for Burrow.

5. Restructuring Burrow's contract

Only competent NFL franchises make smart moves like this. The Bengals would never have made such a win-now move in the past.

It's fair to say that Burrow has changed Cincinnati. Not just in terms of his quarterback play, but in terms of how he's been able to change the management's attitude towards the franchise.

The Bengals organization is indeed in a better spot now than it's ever been. It just needs the hardware to match now...