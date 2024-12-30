Joe Burrow leads list of highest-graded Bengals from win over Broncos

The Cincinnati Bengals kept their winning ways going in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos in order to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The 30-24 win was the fourth consecutive victory for the Bengals, who now need another win and some outside help in Week 18 in order to qualify for postseason play. Some familiar faces led the way for the Bengals against the Broncos.

Highest-graded Bengals from Week 17 win over Broncos

Another week, another epic performance from Joe Burrow. The star quarterback threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns against Denver's defense. He also added 25 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. It was Burrow's eighth consecutive game throwing for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns, which is an NFL record. Unsurprisingly, Burrow was Cincinnati's highest-graded player from the game against the Broncos, per Pro Football Focus.

Behind Burrow was linebacker Germaine Pratt, who had seven total tackles, a defended pass and an interception. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and tight end Mike Gesicki rounded out the rest of the top five for Cincinnati.

The highest-graded Bengals in Week 17 vs the Broncos:



🥇 Joe Burrow - 93.6

🥈 Germaine Pratt - 90.1

🥉 Tee Higgins - 82.6

🏅 Orlando Brown Jr. - 75.1

🏅 Mike Gesicki - 73.9



(min. 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/8DSI8LVpnK — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) December 30, 2024

Higgins had his most productive performance of the season against Denver, as he finished the contest with 11 catches for 11 catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning TD grab in overtime.

Gesicki added 10 catches for 86 yards, while Brown returned to action after an extended stay on the sidelines and played better than anyone else on the offensive line. Brown didn't allow a single sack or quarterback hit and he finished with a pass-block rating of 88.6.

The Bengals will look to make it five straight wins when they travel to Pittsburgh to battle the rival Steelers in Week 18. With a loss, they'll be immediately eliminated from playoff contention, but with a win -- and a little outside help from the Jets and Chiefs -- they could potentially punch a ticket to the postseason.