Joe Burrow makes bold prediction regarding NFL MVP award

Thanks to an absolutely stellar season, Joe Burrow has heard his name pop up in MVP conversations in recent weeks despite Cincinnati's struggles. But, Burrow doesn't think he'll win the NFL's most prestigious individual award this season, due largely to the Bengals' position in the standings.

Joe Burrow thinks he'll win MVP one day, just not this season

"I doubt it," Burrow said of winning the MVP award this season. "Usually, you've got to win your division. It is what it is. That's how it's voted. I don't necessarily disagree with it, I would say."

But, while Burrow doesn't think he'll take home the hardware this year, he does see one in his future.

"I'll win one one day," he said.

If Burrow doesn't win MVP this season, that doesn't mean he'll head into the offseason empty-handed. He's currently the odds-on win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award for the second time in his career after suffering a season-ending wrist injury last year. If he wins, he would become the first player ever to win the award with the same team twice.

Quarterback Chad Pennington is the only previous two-time winner of the award, but he won it once with the Jets and once with the Dolphins. While it isn't the MVP, Burrow would still be proud to win Comeback Player of the Year again.

"That one I would be proud of," Burrow said. "It's not exactly an award you want to be up for. But if you're up for it, you might as well try to win it."

Burrow is also likely headed to his second Pro Bowl, as he finished in the top five in the fan vote, which points to his growing popularity outside of Cincinnati -- something he's still getting used to.

"That does mean something to me," Burrow said of his high finish in the voting. "I didn't quite expect that, so that was a nice surprise."

If Burrow continues to play like he has this season, his popularity will only continue to grow, and there will be no shortage of awards and Pro Bowls in his future.