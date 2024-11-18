Joe Burrow makes NFL history for all the wrong reasons after loss to Chargers
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is having a stellar season individually for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024. Burrow is currently leading the league in passing yards and touchdown tosses, and he became the first QB to reach 3,000 passing yards this season on Sunday night. But unfortunately for fans in Cincinnati, Burrow's greatness hasn't translated to wins for the Bengals.
Through 11 weeks of action, the Bengals sit at just 4-7 after their crushing 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. During that game, Burrow made some NFL history for all of the wrong reasons.
Joe Burrow is doing everything he can for the Bengals, but it hasn't been enough
According to CBS Sports, Burrow became the first player in NFL history to lose three games in the same season in which he threw for 300 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in each game. He also became the first QB in league history to reach those numbers in back-to-back games but lose both games in regulation. Per CBS, Burrow now has more losses with those stats this season than Tom Brady had throughout his entire career.
This is an indictment of the rest of Cincinnati's roster around Burrow, the front office and perhaps the coaching staff as well. To have a quarterback playing as well as Burrow has this season but still being in danger of missing out on the postseason for a second consecutive season is a complete failure of the franchise.
The Bengals have failed when it comes to building a competitive team around Burrow, largely because they've failed to prioritize retaining their own talent. The offensive line needs major work, as does the secondary, and the backfield. Basically, the passing game is the only area where the Bengals look like a legitimate threat, and the front office is likely about to let a big piece of that, Tee Higgins, walk away for nothing in free agency over the offseason.
After the loss to the Chargers on Sunday night, Burrow called the 2024 season the most frustrating of his entire career, and it's easy to understand why he feels that way. He's done everything in his power individually to try to help lead the Bengals to wins, but the same can't be said about the organization.