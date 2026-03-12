Joe Burrow may not like latest Bengals signing due to infamous history

You'd think the Cincinnati Bengals' front office hates their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow with how they comport themselves oftentimes.

Although things have improved in recent years, it's no exaggeration to say that for at least the first two years of Burrow's career, he was playing behind a practice squad-caliber offensive line. Over the last few seasons, the Bengals' defense has been to blame for their shortcomings.

It wasn't until the 2025 campaign — albeit after Burrow was seriously injured yet again in Week 2 — that the o-line finally looked to be solidified.

Three straight missed trips to the playoffs later, and the Bengals appear to be making strides toward fixing their defense. After signing Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe, Cincinnati has added a two-time Pro Bowler at defensive tackle. It's just a little eerie to have this man in the Queen City, though, considering his personal history with Joe Shiesty.

New Bengals DT Jonathan Allen was a culprit for Joe Burrow's brutal knee injury in 2020 rookie season

Thanks to the lack of resources or competent personnel dedicated to the offensive line, former Washington Commanders Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen combined with Montez Sweat to absolutely shred Burrow's knee in 2020. Hat tip to SI.com's Jay Morrison for this astute observation/callback:

There is some history/irony with Jonathan Allen and the #Bengals.



It was Allen's QB hit, along with Montez Sweat, in 2020 that caused Joe Burrow's ACL tear. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) March 12, 2026

That devastating tandem hit by Allen and Sweat cut Joe Brrr's rookie season short, tore multiple ligaments in his leg, and caused Cincinnati to drop four of its final six games. Those losses actually set the stage for the Bengals to draft Ja'Marr Chase fifth overall, culminating in a run to Super Bowl LVI.

Well, on Thursday, everything came full circle as Allen agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Bengals worth $28 million.

I concur with my FanSided colleague Mike Luciano: This feels like a weird overpay for Allen. He just signed a three-year, $60 million deal last offseason with Minnesota, only to be cut loose after Year 1. Allen also just turned 31 in January, so he's an older player as it is. Cincinnati seems to shy away from those types of guys.

We'll probably come to find out this the NFL's glorified NBA equivalent of a one-plus-one deal. A front-loaded contract, and an easy out in Year 2. That's just how the Bengals do business, for better or worse (mostly worse).

All these qualifiers aside, I can't help but be grateful that Cincinnati did something at defensive tackle.

Does Allen's arrival solve last year's league-worst run defense? Not at all. He's not good versus the run at all. Does Allen at least offer some hope for the interior pass rush? Absolutely. And credit where it's due, that need had to be filled. Wasn't going to arise from this year's thin draft class for that particular role.