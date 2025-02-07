Joe Burrow publicly pressures the Bengals to get a deal done with Trey Hendrickson

It seems like every time that Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has had a microphone in front of him recently, he's used the opportunity to put pressure on Cincinnati's front office to re-sign key contributors, and that trend continued during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

Joe Burrow says the Bengals 'need' Trey Hendrickson back

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Burrow sent a clear message to the team regarding the importance of star defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

"We need Trey back," Burrow said. "We need to give him what he's worth and what he deserves. He's earned that."

Hendrickson currently has one year remaining on his current contract, but he'll be looking for some long-term security in the form of an extension over the offseason. Bengals de facto general manager Duke Tobin recently discussed Hendrickson's future and acknowledged that the star defensive end has earned a raise, but stopped short of guaranteeing that the sides would agree on an extension.

“Has he earned a pay raise and a bump in an extension … he has,” Tobin said. “We’re cognizant of that, and we will give that to him. But whether we agree on what that looks like is, is what is to be determined.”

Harold Lewis, Hendrickson's agent, is expected to meet with the Bengals in the near future to discuss an extension, and Hendrickson's future in Cincinnati will likely become clearer at that point. We obviously know where Burrow stands on the matter.

In addition to Hendrickson, the Bengals also have several other key contributors who need new contracts this offseason including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki. Burrow believes that the team has enough cap space to retain all of those guys, and he stated that he would even be willing to restructure his contract to help keep them all in town.

“We have the cap space to get it done. I want to make it happen," Burrow said. "Everybody involved, Trey, Tee, Ja’Marr and Mike Gesicki, we all want to stay together. When you have guys that are motivated like that I think you can get those things done.”

Burrow certainly seems optimistic, but this is the Bengals after all. An organization notorious for being frugal and allowing talent to leave the organization, so it's understandable if fans don't quite share that same level of optimism. Who knows though, maybe they'll surprise us this offseason.