Joe burrow reacts to Bengals surprising trade deadline day deal
Normally, a team adding a backup running back at the trade deadline wouldn't necessarily qualify as "surprising " news, but this is the Cincinnati Bengals we're talking about here.
Prior to trading for Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears on Thursday, the Bengals had made an addition via trade at the deadline just once in franchise history -- when they added offensive lineman B.J. Finney in 2020.
Burrow is happy that the Bengals were proactive in the name of improvement
So, the fact that the Bengals made a move is in itself surprising. The fact that is comes at a major position of need is icing on the cake, and the proactiveness of the move is appreciated by star quarterback Joe Burrow.
"It's something that we needed, I think," Burrow said of the move. "I'm glad that we went out and tried to get better. I've watched Khalil in the past, and I think he will help us."
The addition comes after Burrow basically pleaded publicly for some extra help in the backfield following Cincinnati's Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"When you play good rushers like we have the last several weeks, you've got to keep them off balance and be able to run the ball," Burrow said at the time. "If you don't, then they aren't going to be quite as worried about it and then their edge guys are going to start getting push and play action isn't going to be as good. So, you've got to drop back and make plays, and that's what those kind of teams want. So, it's tough when you can't."
When Burrow talks, people in the organization listen, and it's clear that the team agreed that they should look to bolster the backfield. The neck injury suffered by Zack Moss also probably added some urgency to Cincinnati's approach.
But, that's how it should be. You have one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL playing at an extremely high level this season. The team should be doing everything to maximize the supporting cast around him. While they've been hesitant to do so in the past, it's good to see that they finally decided to try a different approach this time around.
Even if the addition of Herbert doesn't totally pan out, it at least sends the message to Burrow, the roster of the roster and the fan base that the organization at least tried to improve the roster, which is better than doing nothing.