Joe Burrow selected ahead of Patrick Mahomes in 2025 NFL redraft

The offseason allows additional time for some fun exercises, like redrafting the entire NFL after the 2024 season, which is exactly what Yahoo Sports decided to do.

Yahoo's redraft wasn't limited to just players drafted in 2024. Instead, it was a fantasy-like draft that included every player currently in the league. If you've played fantasy football before, you know the drill when it comes to taking the top available talent to build a team around.

Unsurprisingly. Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow went very high in Yahoo's redraft. He wasn't a top-two pick, but Burrow was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Jets (the actual 2025 draft order was used) after leading the league in completions, passing yards and touchdowns in 2024.

Joe Burrow goes one pick ahead of Patrick Mahomes in Yahoo's 2025 NFL redraft

Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen was the top overall pick, while last year's MVP Lamar Jackson was the second selection. Those were the only two players picked above Burrow.

So notably, Burrow was selected ahead of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the redraft, likely to the dismay of fans in Kansas City. Mahomes was selected directly after Burrow at No. 4 overall, so he didn't drop too far, but it's still something that Burrow was viewed as a more sound selection. Realistically, you can't go wrong either way, as both are elite players at the position.

Burrow has enjoyed some success against Mahomes throughout their careers, as he currently boasts a 3-2 record against Kansas City's starting signal-caller, including a win in the 2022 AFC Championship game.

Believe it or not, Burrow actually started his career 3-0 against Mahomes, but he's since dropped the last two meetings -- the 2023 AFC Championship, and a Week 2 matchup last season. Mahomes will be looking to even the score the next time the two teams play.

Cincinnati and Kansas City aren't scheduled to play against each other in 2025, unless they met in the playoffs, so we might have to wait a little while to see the next chapter in the rivalry between the two star quarterbacks.