Joe Burrow sends clear warning to rest of NFL regarding 2025 season

Joe Burrow was arguably the best quarterback in the entire NFL in 2024. He led the league in both passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) while completing over 70 percent of his passes. Had the Bengals been better as a team, Burrow would have received some serious MVP consideration. He might have even won the award.

Burrow's play was especially impressive when you consider the fact that he suffered a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery the previous year, and he was working through the injury throughout the '24 season. Now that he's a full year removed from the injury and the surgery and has a full schedule of games under his belt, Burrow thinks that he'll be even better next season, which is a scary proposition for the rest of the NFL.

Believe it or not, Joe Burrow expects to be even better in 2025

"I threw it well this year," Burrow said. "I still think I can throw it way better. Early in the season, you're still getting a feel for how that wrist is feeling. You're breaking up scar tissue. You're doing a lot of different things to help it, and it gets better as the season goes. So I expect next year to be better."

It's tough to imagine Burrow throwing the ball much better than he did in 2024, but hey, we're not going to doubt him. After all, he's still just 28 years old, so there's a real chance that his prime playing days are still in front of him.

Perhaps a better question that how good Burrow will be next season is who will he be throwing the ball to? Star wide receiver Tee Higgins is headed for free agency, and fellow star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is in line for a massive extension. The Bengals have decisions to make regarding both guys, and those decisions will go a long way towards determining what the team will look like in 2025, and beyond.

While Burrow still has a lot of great football ahead of him, the Bengals have to do everything they can to maximize their championship window with him under center. Quarterbacks like Burrow don't grow on trees, and it would be a shame if his peak playing days were wasted. The 2024 season is already going to be remembered as a failure for reasons beyond Burrow's control, and the organization simply can't allow that to happen again.