Joe Burrow stuns Giants defense with longest touchdown run of his entire career
Well, New York's defense certainly wasn't expecting this. Usually when preparing for Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, you have to worry about his ability to beat you with his arm, but on this play, Burrow used his wheels to get the job done.
Burrow breaks off a 47-yard touchdown run against Giants
Facing a third-and-18 early in the first quarter of the Sunday night showdown between the Bengals and Giants, Burrow dropped back to pass, but the pocket quickly collapsed around him and he had to make a play with his legs. What followed was the longest touchdown run of Burrow's entire career. By far.
With most of the play's action taking place on the left side of the field, Burrow broke right and took it 47 yards all the way to the End Zone. The run more than doubled Burrow's previous longest run, which was 23 yards. Check the play out below:
Entering the game against the Giants, Burrow had 10 career rushing touchdowns, but that 47-yarder is easily the most impressive. Clearly, Burrow was eager to play against the Giants for the first time in his career.
Yes, you read that correctly. Burrow had never previously played against the Giants. He was sidelined with a knee injury as a rookie in 2020 the last time the two teams played against each other. The Giants were the last remaining team that Burrow had never played against, so now he can officially say that he's played against every team in the league (except the Bengals, of course).
Burrow obviously doesn't bust out runs like that very often, but he's clearly capable of it, which makes him even more difficult to defend. You can bet that opposing defenses will be even more wary about his threat as a runner moving forward.