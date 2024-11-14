Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert: How Bengals star has fared against Chargers QB
Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert have established themselves as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since they were both selected in the 2020 draft. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and he has lived up to all expectations.
Burrow lead Cincinnati to the Super Bowl in his second season with the team, and then back to the AFC Championship game the following season. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022, and he's well on his way to his second selection this season.
Meanwhile, the Chargers selected Herbert with the sixth overall pick of that same draft, and while he hasn't enjoyed the same postseason success as Burrow, he's stacked his fair share of his own accolades. He was named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, and he was named to the Pro Bowl the following season. He also averages the most pass completions per game in NFL history with 25.0.
Joe Burrow is 0-1 against Justin Herbert in his career
The two star quarterbacks will square off against each other in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football, and believe it or not, it will be just the second time that the two have played against each other in the league.
The first -- and only -- time the two quarterbacks have played against each other previously was in December of 2021. The Chargers pulled out a 41-22 victory over the Bengals in that game. Herbert threw for 317 yards, three touchdowns and interception in the victory, while Burrow had 300 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Burrow will look to continue his stellar season on Sunday night and avenge that first loss to Herbert and the Chargers in the process. At this point in the season, Burrow is leading the league in passing yards and touchdown tosses. If the Bengals had a better record, he would absolutely be getting some serious MVP consideration.
Both Cincinnati and Los Angeles are fighting for playoff positioning in the AFC, so the game promises to be a competitive one that will serve as a showcase for two great signal-callers.