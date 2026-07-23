Joe Burrow will enter training camp with the kind of pressure franchise QBs embrace

Joe Burrow is the calm within the Cincinnati Bengals raging, decades-long storm. Since being selected No. 1overall in the 2020 draft, Burrow has dealt with utter chaos, myriad injuries, inept upper management, and the innate weight of expectations that come with his draft status and simply playing quarterback in the NFL.

Through it all, Joe Brrr has somehow stuck it out in Cincinnati. He's had blind faith at every turn that things will come up roses. Through grueling rehabs, three years of no playoff football, and far more losing than could have been anticipated after the 2022 season, everything appears to be falling into place this year.

Burrow is confident in this Bengals roster like never before. The defense is much improved. And oh by the way, the offensive line might actually be able to hold up in front of him.

As training camp kickoff is imminent, the vibe around the Queen City and Joe Burrow is straight up different. And there is not a chance that any outside "pressure" will cause Burrow or this team to cave.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow couldn't be less bothered by alleged 'pressure' of 2026 season

The MMQB's Albert Breer is among the national talking heads who seem obsessed about this notion of "pressure" in Cincinnati. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has said the pressure is on Burrow specifically, because the team is, lo and behold, all-around good for once.

For Breer's part, he does have a fair point about how depressing it is to think about how far down the road Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are in their careers already:

"Speaking of pressure, there’ll be some on the Bengals. [...] Joe Burrow, once the rising star, will turn 30 in December. He and Tee Higgins are headed into Year 7 as NFL players, with Ja’Marr Chase going into Year 6. It has now been four years since Burrow’s Bengals crashed Super Bowl LVI, and three since they last made the playoffs. If you listened close enough to Burrow this offseason, you heard the attendant urgency in his voice. He knows chances at a championship aren’t endless. So he’s swinging big. Count me among those who can see a world in which Burrow is the best quarterback in football this year and the Bengals are in the Super Bowl, perhaps against those same Rams they faced in that same stadium on that same stage they climbed on in February 2022. That’s not a prediction yet. But it’s a possibility, and possibilities are what camp’s about."

Props to Albert for knowing ball and putting our fellas in the Super Bowl, or at least leaning that way.

Quite a contrast to a certain colleague of Breer's, who believes the Bengals have zero chance at Super Bowl LXI glory because, and I paraphrase, "the offense is too reliant on the health of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase."

Have you ever heard such a lazy argument about a sports topic in your life?

Anyway, the point is, lots of folks are talking about the Bengals. Whether their takes are informed or spewing pure ignorance, they're one of the most debated teams in the sport. Burrow would have it no other way.

"I want everybody talking about the Bengals."



Joe Burrow spoke for about 25 minutes.

These 2+ minutes towards the very end felt like his mission statement to the team and the city.



He wants the pressure.

He wants the expectations.

He wants to win big now.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jNv8RZEI8X — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) June 17, 2026

Just listen to any given portion of that press conference clip above. Does that sound like a man who's bothered by pressure?

Breer cited the following quote from Burrow from that same presser: "Put pressure on the guys—I love it. I thrive in it. We’ll find out who else does."

FanSided's Cody Williams and Jake Beckman recently released a top-50 NFL players list. Burrow only checked in at No. 45. First of all, um, fellas? We good? You gotten your eyes checked lately? Secondly, their Beckman's write-up goes to show how flimsy the rationale for that ranking really is. It's all based on Burrow's medical history and zilch about what he does on the field:

"He’s an amazing quarterback, but you have to question his durability. [...] We know that he has a rottweiler inside him. He hits a gear as a pocket passer comparable to Tom Brady and he becomes must-watch TV. It stinks that soft tissue injuries are a thing for him, because football is better with a healthy Joe Burrow."

So unless Burrow is projected to be hurt again, in no world can he be ranked 45th.

However, something tells me Joe Burrow isn't fazed by that sort of "pressure." Not even a Tom Brady comparison and the backhanded compliments while still being severely slighted in a listed player hierarchy can knock him off course.

In fact, Burrow wants the spotlight on him. He wants the ball in his hands with the game on the line. The Bengals have failed him at every turn to position him for those high-stakes moments for almost four years running now.

That's all about to change. If y'all think Burrow's injury scar tissue is a lot to come back from, just think about the fact that his stiffest quarterback competition in the AFC not named Patrick Mahomes in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have endured straight-up psychological trauma in the playoffs.

Neither Jackson nor Allen have even made it to a Super Bowl. If there's suffocating pressure on any star QB, it's those two.

Burrow puts a healthy amount of pressure on himself to be the best quarterback on the planet. He holds himself to the highest standard. Dude literally says bring it on about any other "pressure." That includes porous pass protection units, which for once, he won't have in 2026.

MVP season incoming. Don't say I didn't tell you so.