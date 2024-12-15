Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor downplay heated exchange during Bengals win over Titans
The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out a 37-27 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 to keep their playoffs hopes alive for the time being. Though they were able to secure a victory, it wasn't the cleanest game on Cincinnati's part. As a team, the Bengals committed four turnovers (three by star quarterback Joe Burrow) and 14 penalties for 113 yards.
Joe Burrow was fired up talking to Zac Taylor on the sideline late in the game during win over Titans
Despite the ultimate outcome, Burrow was clearly unhappy with the team's performance, at least on the offensive end, and he expressed his frustration to head coach Zac Taylor on the bench during a heated moment that was captured on camera.
It didn't seem like Burrow was angry with Taylor specifically, but rather he was just expressing some frustration in the heat of the moment. Nonetheless, both guys were asked about the exchange after the game, and both downplayed it as nothing more than a normal, albeit fiery, conversation between coach and quarterback in the middle of a game.
"Just a conversation back and forth," Taylor said.
"I was just frustrated in the day that we had on offense," Burrow added. "It was too sloppy. We had too many penalties. Too many procedural penalties. I had too many turnovers. It was just a frustrating day on offense."
So, there you have it. Both parties said what they had to say about the exchange and appear ready to move on. There's nothing further to read into the situation. Exchanges like that happen all the time on NFL sidelines, this one just happened to get caught on camera.
If anything, it's promising to see just how upset Burrow was, despite the fact that the Bengals were able to walk away with a win. Burrow knows that the team can be better, especially on offense, and he wants to see the unit live up to its full potential, himself included.
The star QB knows that he had too many turnovers against the Titans, and that's an area that he can work to improve upon moving forward. After all, he's been virtually perfect in all other areas so far this season.
Burrow and the Bengals will be back in action next weekend when they host the Cleveland Browns. It will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, as the Bengals bested the Browns, 21-14, back in Week 7.