Joe Flacco got brutally honest about how Bengals revived his NFL career

Who would've thought that after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, Joe Flacco would've not only defected from the Cleveland Browns about a month later, but started meaningful games for the Bengals thereafter.

Congratulations if that was on your preseason bingo card. Just the fact that Cincinnati swung a trade for Flacco in the first place was shocking enough. Never mind him playing so well.

While Who Dey Nation awaits Joe Burrow's impending return, Flacco is more than holding the fort down for No. 9. Prior to his arrival in the Queen City, though, the 40-year-old vet felt his career was on its last legs. He reflected on that in speaking recently with the media.

Bengals QB Joe Flacco reveals 'negative thoughts' amid nomadic NFL odyssey

Getting benched in Cleveland for an undersized rookie in Dillon Gabriel couldn't have been easy for Joe Flacco. Ever since two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson took his job in Baltimore several years ago, Flacco has gone the journeyman's route through a medley of different teams.

Since Flacco's 11-season run with the Ravens, he's played for six other NFL franchises, including multiple stints in Cleveland and New York for the Jets. Leading into the 2023 season, he wasn't even on an NFL roster. Flacco came off the couch to lead the Browns to the playoffs that year.

So anyone can understand what an emotional roller coaster Flacco has ridden for years now. He got very honest about that in his latest presser, via Mike Petraglia of CLSNCincy.com:

"I think you're always getting bombarded with these negative thoughts. [...] How do you kind of get out of that mode and get into the positive? Never playing football again is one of those thoughts. It definitely came across my mind several different times in my career, whether it was like, fear of, 'Man, am I ever gonna play again? Or myself saying, 'What the hell am I doing? Am I even having fun?' Those thoughts have all come into my mind, and I've dealt with them all at some point...So I think I know enough now to just kind of go play and when those things do come in your head, don't let them affect you in a negative way. [...] When you're not playing, it's harder to do, yes, but at the same time, it's like you're still part of a team, and you still have a task, and you find comfort in whatever that task is."

Flacco also indicated that he's trying not to put a cap on how long he's going to keep playing, but acknowledged that his stint in Cincinnati gave him a new sense of hope. That is, he can still get it done at a high level in the NFL, even at his advanced (football) age.

"It gives you that feeling that I belong here. This is what I want to do. It's different when you're (playing)."



It's clear Joe Flacco is having fun playing in Cincinnati. Has it given him the desire to play the game longer?



Loved his answer. Give it a listen. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ZGomvKkiXU — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 12, 2025

In his four games for the Bengals, Flacco may have a 1-3 starting record, but this is a classic case of wins not being a QB stat. He's absolutely slinging it, to the tune of 11 TDs against only two interceptions and a 102.6 passer rating.

Unfortunately, the Bengals' dreadful defense has let Flacco and the offense down. They've lost 39-38 to the Jets, and 47-42 to the Bears to slide to 3-6.

Both those games were easily within reach thanks in large part to Flacco and a revived rushing attack sparked by his arrival. The rival Steelers are the one adversary Flacco did win against, and they're on deck for Sunday's massive Week 11 matchup.

I can't shake the thought that Flacco will wind up in Pittsburgh next season. He can clearly still play. Aaron Rodgers is liable to retire. Why not complete the cycle and play for every single AFC North team!?

Barring some absurd Joe Burrow trade, — the aforementioned Jets do have five first-round picks in the next two drafts to offer up — Flacco won't be in a Bengals uniform next season. He'll want to play.

Flacco's remarks reflect the resilience and competitive mentality it takes to survive in the NFL for so long. Don't think he got his due in that regard as a Raven, although he wasn't so publicly introspective back then, either.

It's been a privilege to watch Flacco play some of the best ball of his career in Cincinnati. Here's to keeping it going, and all the best to Joe Cool if he can find a QB1 gig elsewhere once Burrow's back.

More Bengals News and Analysis